Just Like A Girl BBQ Party

Join Just Like A Girl for a delicious pet-friendly BBQ party.

We never forget your furry friends. Treat them with our famous Pappuccino.

Place: Morningside Park Picnic

Spot # 1A, Shade # 40

390 Morningside Ave, Scarborough, ON

Date & Time: September 25, 2021, 11 AM to 3PM

Charges $3/person Kids below 5 years eat free

Menu: Veg and Non-veg Halal burgers, Coleslaw, Macaroni Salad, Drinks.

Enjoy some music. Meet and Greet our team.

Registration required through Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/just-like-a-girl-bbq.

Contact us: info@justlikeagirl.ca

#justlikeagirlinsports #bbq #bbqlovers #communityengagement #healthylifestyle #femalesports #fundraising #BBQFundraising