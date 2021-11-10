Kensington’s Got Talent – A Local Showcase

Fun evening of music and comedy, while supporting local talents. This time we have five talented local musicians, and two up and coming comedians to entertain you.

It’s only $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. You can pay at the door, or buy your tickets in advance ahead of time. The best part is that if you buy your tickets ahead of time, you can direct your money towards the performers directly. They will get 100% of that revenue.

Performers:

5pm – Emerald B – Our youngest performer ever, Emerald 16 year old singer/songwriter, dancer, musician, and positive influencer from Canada who strives to inspire others. She has performed at many venues across Southern Ontario, and toured in 4 cities in the United States. Her goal is to help others deal with their mental illness or issues through her music.

5:45pm – Shawn Erker: A singer/songwriter from Saskatoon. His original folk songs are inspired by artists such as Joni Mitchell and Loudon Wainwright III. He’s also our mighty and fearless host for the evening.

6:30pm – Kyle Lucey: Winner of the Durham Comedy Festival, Kyle is the perfect mix of dark and goofy. He’s been featured on TV, Sirius XM and MTV, all while being one of the youngest comedians to be signed by Yuk Yuk’s. We don’t have enough space here to list all his accolades, so you’ll just have to come see him for yourself.

7pm – Heather Ladouceur: This talented mom of 2 not only finds time to pursue her music career, but she also owns a successful Karaoke business. Her powerful vocals and nimble keyboard work will mesmerize you.

7:45pm – Kevin Fernando – With over 900,000 streams on Spotify, Kevin is well on his way to making some noise in the music scene. He was named by Curve Magazine as one of the top 5 musicians to go viral. He’s been featured on YouTube, Spotify, Amazon, Apple, and now he’s here to perform for you!

8:30pm – Anjelica Scannura – An actress, comic, and dancer from Toronto, Anjelica’s resume is both extensive and impressive. She won Toronto’s ‘I Heart Jokes Awards’ for Best Newcomer 2018, and was a finalist in Toronto’s Comedy Brawl 2019. She’s performed on big stages radio, television, and web, all while producing her own comedy show!

9pm – Lerion – An Australian producer/performer born in New Zealand, Lerion’s sound is guaranteed to be the most unique music you’ll experience. He mixes the funky vibes of electronic elements with the darkness and intensity of punk rock, resulting in an energetic and intense musical journey.

The show will be at TacoTaco, located at 319 Augusta Ave in the Kensington Market area. It’s a classy speakeasy themed venue, equipped with a dance floor as well as couches and chairs for seating.