Kensington’s Got Talent

Speakeasy musician showcase with Aliza Mithwani, 625 Jam, Melanie Erin, Gonzalo Patino, Kalyssa and Jay Light. 6 pm. $10. TacoTaco, 319 Augusta.

In the spirit of networking and making new friends, we will have name tags for everyone so that you can easily introduce yourself to others. Everyone is welcomed and we will make our best effort to introduce you to people.

Here is the Eventbrite link to purchase your ticket. It’s just $10 so you can choose to support individual performers, or you can support the event itself. the musicians will get 100% of the ticket sales directed at them. You can also pay at the door.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kensingtons-got-talent-a-speakeasy-music-talent-showcase-tickets-199215708547