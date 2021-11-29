Kensington’s Got Talent – December Edition

- News
Come join us for a fun evening of music and comedy, while supporting local talents. This time we have four talented local musicians, and two up and coming comedians to entertain you.
It’s only $10 in advance, and $10 at the door. The best part is that if you buy your tickets ahead of time, you can direct your money towards the performers directly. They will get 100% of that revenue.
Please get your advance tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kensingtons-got-talent-december-edition-tickets-219265156987
Here are your performers:
Alice Rose, Jiffy, Tony Niu, Amanda Edwards, Sai Kit Lo and Myke Mazzei.
The show will be at TacoTaco, located at 319 Augusta Ave in the Kensington Market area. It’s a classy speakeasy themed venue, equipped with a dance floor as well as couches and chairs for seating. There will be full food and bar service for the duration of the show. Hope to see you there!
Location Address - 319 Augusta Ave
