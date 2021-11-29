Kensington’s Got Talent – December Edition

Come join us for a fun evening of music and comedy, while supporting local talents. This time we have four talented local musicians, and two up and coming comedians to entertain you.

It’s only $10 in advance, and $10 at the door. The best part is that if you buy your tickets ahead of time, you can direct your money towards the performers directly. They will get 100% of that revenue.

Please get your advance tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kensingtons-got-talent-december-edition-tickets-219265156987

Here are your performers:

Alice Rose, Jiffy, Tony Niu, Amanda Edwards, Sai Kit Lo and Myke Mazzei.

The show will be at TacoTaco, located at 319 Augusta Ave in the Kensington Market area. It’s a classy speakeasy themed venue, equipped with a dance floor as well as couches and chairs for seating. There will be full food and bar service for the duration of the show. Hope to see you there!