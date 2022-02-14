Come for another edition of our late night comedy and magic show at the legendary Free Times Cafe stage! We bring in Toronto’s brightest up and coming comedians to perform for you, with some magic sprinkled in throughout the evening.

It’s just $10 to attend and you can direct your money towards a specific performer. This way they will get 100% of the sales revenue. You can also pay at the door.

Link to buy tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/late-night-comedy-and-magic-show-free-times-cafe-edition-tickets-269164587527

Your featured performers this week are:

Darren Bourke:

A Connor McGregor look-alike, Darren’s unique style of storytelling/ranting has taken the Toronto comedy scene by storm. Coming all the way from Ireland, he’s already the producer of the very successful Dungeon Comedy show. You’re in for a roller coaster ride of laughter.

Ken Fam:

As a magician, he has a large following on TikTok and is making the jump from behind the screens to the live stage. Be prepared for hilarious magical stunts, mixed with some mind bending mentalism! A guaranteed magical comedy experience.

Anjelica Scannura:

Perhaps our most decorated performer ever, she’s finalist in Toronto Comedy Brawl 2019, and the winner of the ‘I Heart Jokes Awards’ 2018 Newcomer comic. As an actor, you’ve seen her in Disney’s Camp Rock, Disney’s Overruled, CTV’s Satisfaction, APTN’s Renegade Press, TIFF’s Manson My Name is Evil, The CW’s Reign, CBC’s Exhibitionists, CBC’s Frankie Drake Mysteries, and in Little Italy as ‘Teresa’ starring Hayden Christensen and Emma Roberts, now on Amazon Prime. Heck, she even has the time to produce her own comedy show. We’re lucky to have her, and I’m sure you will agree!

Come join us for the show, and stay for the after party. Hope to see you there!