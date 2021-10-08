Readers' Choice 2021

Oct 8, 2021

Icebreakers Comedy Presents: Late Night Party Bingo!
A high-energy, live and interactive event where the audience plays along to win CASH and PRIZES!
Hosts Jeff Paul and Hunter Collins call 5 rounds of Bingo with winners of rounds 1-4 taking home sponsored prize packs and the final round will be the CASH JACKPOT! Oct 16 at 11 pm. $25. comedybar.ca

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $25

Sat, Oct 16th, 2021 @ 11:00 PM
Location
Comedy Bar

Party or Social Gathering

Comedy

