Icebreakers Comedy Presents: Late Night Party Bingo!

A high-energy, live and interactive event where the audience plays along to win CASH and PRIZES!

Hosts Jeff Paul and Hunter Collins call 5 rounds of Bingo with winners of rounds 1-4 taking home sponsored prize packs and the final round will be the CASH JACKPOT! Oct 16 at 11 pm. $25. comedybar.ca