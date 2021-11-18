Latkes & Light: A Chanukah Delight

Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 18, 2021

Join the Morris Winchevsky School, the United Jewish People’s Order, and the Miles Nadal JCC for a secular celebration of Chanukah. Candle lighting, games and activities for all ages. Come for the Spiel (play), the sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts), and of course, the latkes! Hot and cold beverages will also be available.

All COVID-19 Protocols will be followed, including masking and distancing.  We kindly ask that you Pre-register here: https://forms.gle/7F8YgN2pZTXRcMDZ9.

Please note that all attendees 12 years old and up will need to provide I.D. and PROOF OF VACCINATION.

We look forward to celebrating together, in person. For more information: info@mwstoronto.org or 416.789.5502

Location Address - 918 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5R 3G5

Event Price - $5/person - $15/family

Sun, Nov 28th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
to 02:00 PM

Party or Social Gathering

Festivals

