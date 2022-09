A good dance party isn’t just for the night…come to Boombox for an afternoon post-brunch party called LIQUID BRUNCH. Playing Hyperpop & Top 40s with $5 specialty shooters, $4.50 shots, and $6.50 tall cans! Partying in the daytime has never been this lit.

NO COVER – FREE EVENT

19+ only. Valid ID Required.

Follow @boomboxtoronto on Instagram for more info.