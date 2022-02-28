Live Music Open Mic

Come join us for some live music and good times at Lola every Wednesday night 7 pm. It is located at 40 Kensington Ave right in the heart of Kensington Market so it’s super easy to get to.

It’s an open mic music night, so you’re also welcome to sign up and sing a few songs if you’d like. Otherwise just come hang out and meet some new friends. We’re a friendly bunch, and all are welcomed.

They’re a local mom and pops pub, and they have been a staple in the community! The drinks are reasonably priced too. No need to sign up just come on in and join us.

Hope to see you there!