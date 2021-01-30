Mardi Gras *Zoom Dance Party* Celebration

Come celebrate the grandeur of Mardi Gras!

Mardi Gras is believed to have arrived in North America in 1699, when the French-Canadian explorer Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville camped just outside of what is known as New Orleans today. Knowing it was “Fat Tuesday” back in France, Iberville named the spot “Point du Mardi Gras” and held a small gala which included masks and costumes as part of the festivities!

Today Mardi Gras marks the end of what is known as Carnival season and is celebrated with lots of colour and grandeur! Come celebrate this joyous event with us as our DJs bring you a taste of Mardi Gras and Carnival music. It’s a good thing it’s a long weekend because this one will have you up all night!

Get your tickets today and don’t forget to invite your friends to join with you! On the day of the party; sign-in to your Rock da’ Houze account to access your zoom link, cast your device to your TV, and crank up the volume – you’ll be dancing all night.

Date: Feb 14, 2021

Start Time: 10:00PM EST

Duration: 4 Hours

Recommended Age: 19 and older

📌Zoom links will be available on Game Day Feb 14, 2021 after registration

📌Proud supporter of 🎗Mental Health with 10% of all 💰💰 going to CMHA!

📌Check out our website for more exciting events!