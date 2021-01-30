NOW MagazineAll EventsMardi Gras Celebration

Mardi Gras Celebration

Mardi Gras Celebration

by
6 6 people viewed this event.

Zoom dance party with DJs bringing you a taste of Mardi Gras and Carnival music. Feb 14 at 10 pm.

https://rockdahouze.com/products/mardi-gras-celebration

Mardi Gras is believed to have arrived in North America in 1699, when the French-Canadian explorer Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville camped just outside of what is known as New Orleans today. Knowing it was “Fat Tuesday” back in France, Iberville named the spot “Point du Mardi Gras” and held a small gala which included masks and costumes as part of the festivities.

Zoom links will be available on Feb 14, 2021 after registration.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-14 @ 10:00 PM to
2021-02-14 @ 02:00 AM
 

Registration End Date

2021-02-13
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.