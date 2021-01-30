Mardi Gras Celebration

Zoom dance party with DJs bringing you a taste of Mardi Gras and Carnival music. Feb 14 at 10 pm.

Mardi Gras is believed to have arrived in North America in 1699, when the French-Canadian explorer Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville camped just outside of what is known as New Orleans today. Knowing it was “Fat Tuesday” back in France, Iberville named the spot “Point du Mardi Gras” and held a small gala which included masks and costumes as part of the festivities.

Zoom links will be available on Feb 14, 2021 after registration.