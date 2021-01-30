MEGA Sports Weekend – Virtual Fan Houze Arena

NOW MagazineAll EventsMEGA Sports Weekend – Virtual Fan Houze Arena

#SPORTS #FANS!!! – Join 1000’s of your fellow fans for a MEGA SPORTS WEEKEND!! 🏀🏈🏒

Your favourite #Canadian team is playing – Join us in the virtual FAN HOUZE arena for a #pregame party and interactive game day experience! Choose your game and come prepared to #rep-your-team 👕

Feb 6, 2021 -FAN HOUZE OPENS 1HR BEFORE GAME TIME – Choose your game and register for as many as you like!

Montreal #Canadiens vs Ottawa #Senators -FAN HOUZE @12PM EST
Vancouver #Canucks vs Toronto #MapleLeafs -FAN HOUZE @6PM EST
Edmonton #Oilers vs Calgary #Flames -FAN HOUZE @9PM EST
Toronto #Raptors vs Atlanta #Hawks -FAN HOUZE @6:30 PM EST

#AfterParty – Starts @10PM (EST) ($10)*

📌Registration is required for each game for zoom links 🎫https://rockdahouze.com
📌Proud supporter of 🎗Mental Health with 10% of all 💰💰 going to CMHA!

*tickets per houze not per individual

 

Date And Time

2021-02-06 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-02-06 @ 10:00 PM
 

Registration End Date

2021-02-05
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Virtual Event
 
 

Event Tags

