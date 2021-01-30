MEGA Sports Weekend – Virtual Fan Houze Arena

#SPORTS #FANS!!! – Join 1000’s of your fellow fans for a MEGA SPORTS WEEKEND!! 🏀🏈🏒
Your favourite #Canadian team is playing – Join us in the virtual FAN HOUZE arena for a #pregame party and interactive game day experience! Choose your game and come prepared to #rep-your-team 👕
Feb 6, 2021 -FAN HOUZE OPENS 1HR BEFORE GAME TIME – Choose your game and register for as many as you like!
Montreal #Canadiens vs Ottawa #Senators -FAN HOUZE @12PM EST
Vancouver #Canucks vs Toronto #MapleLeafs -FAN HOUZE @6PM EST
Edmonton #Oilers vs Calgary #Flames -FAN HOUZE @9PM EST
Toronto #Raptors vs Atlanta #Hawks -FAN HOUZE @6:30 PM EST
#AfterParty – Starts @10PM (EST) ($10)*
📌Registration is required for each game for zoom links 🎫https://rockdahouze.com
📌Proud supporter of 🎗Mental Health with 10% of all 💰💰 going to CMHA!
*tickets per houze not per individual
