MEGA Sports Weekend – Virtual Fan Houze Arena

#SPORTS #FANS!!! – Join 1000’s of your fellow fans for a MEGA SPORTS WEEKEND!! 🏀🏈🏒

Your favourite #Canadian team is playing – Join us in the virtual FAN HOUZE arena for a #pregame party and interactive game day experience! Choose your game and come prepared to #rep-your-team 👕

Feb 13, 2021 -FAN HOUZE OPENS 1HR BEFORE GAME TIME

Ottawa #Senators vs Winnipeg #Jets – FAN HOUZE @3PM EST

Montreal #Canadiens vs Toronto #MapleLeafs – FAN HOUZE @7PM EST

Calgary #Flames vs Vancouver #Canucks – FAN HOUZE @10PM EST

📌Registration is required for zoom links 🎫https://rockdahouze.com

📌Proud supporter of 🎗Mental Health with 10% of all 💰💰 going to CMHA!

*tickets per houze not per individual