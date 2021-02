Join the Morris Winchevsky School (MWS) and the United Jewish People’s Order (UJPO)-Toronto for an online Purim extravaganza. See the spiel (story) performed by our amazing students. Be sure to come in costume or at least try out the costuming perks on Zoom.Â

Feb 28 from 1 pm. This event is free, but if you’d like to donate to MWS: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/33183 All are welcome. Zoom link: http://tiny.cc/k56htz

facebook.com/events/745391723075177