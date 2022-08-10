Mt. Olive Community Meet & Greet

The aim of the event is to get acquainted with the members of the community and raise awareness of the programs that are available through various community agencies.

There will be information booths, health screenings, seminars, face painting, bounce castle, games, giveaways, BBQ, prizes and surprises. All absolutely FREE.

September 4 from noon-5 pm. Parking Lot, Mt. Olive SDA Church, 1031 Albion Road.