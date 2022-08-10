Mt. Olive Community Meet & Greet

Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 10, 2022

The aim of the event is to get acquainted with the members of the community and raise awareness of the programs that are available through various community agencies.

There will be information booths, health screenings, seminars, face painting, bounce castle, games, giveaways, BBQ, prizes and surprises. All absolutely FREE.

September 4 from noon-5 pm. Parking Lot, Mt. Olive SDA Church, 1031 Albion Road.

Location Address - 1030 Albion Road, Etobicoke ON M9V1A7

Event Price - $0

Sun, Sep 4th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to 05:00 PM

Party or Social Gathering

Community Events

