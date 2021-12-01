New Year’s Eve at the Aga Khan Museum

Make this New Year’s one to remember.

Enchanted Night at the Aga Khan Museum is a celebration of art, music, food, and, most of all, togetherness. Reserve your tickets today to the most magical soirée of the year.

Join us on December 31 for:

DJ and dancing

Live mentalist and comedy sets

Late-night snack bar and dessert station

Pop-up flamenco shows

Gallery tours

Cash bar

And more…

Tickets to Enchanted Night are $95 regular and $85.50 for Friends. A full program for the evening will be available shortly. Admission is limited to people ages 19 and up.

For everyone’s safety, masks are required inside the Museum, and physical-distancing measures will be in effect. Attendees are required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the Museum.