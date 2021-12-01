Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

New Year’s Eve at the Aga Khan Museum

Dec 1, 2021

New Year’s Eve at the Aga Khan Museum

18 18 people viewed this event.

Make this New Year’s one to remember.

Enchanted Night at the Aga Khan Museum is a celebration of art, music, food, and, most of all, togetherness. Reserve your tickets today to the most magical soirée of the year.

Join us on December 31 for:

DJ and dancing
Live mentalist and comedy sets
Late-night snack bar and dessert station
Pop-up flamenco shows
Gallery tours
Cash bar
And more…

Tickets to Enchanted Night are $95 regular and $85.50 for Friends. A full program for the evening will be available shortly. Admission is limited to people ages 19 and up.

For everyone’s safety, masks are required inside the Museum, and physical-distancing measures will be in effect. Attendees are required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the Museum.

Additional Details

Location Address - 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1

Event Price - $95 regular, $85.50 Friends

Date And Time

Fri, Dec 31st, 2021 @ 9:00 PM
to 01:30 AM

Location

Aga Khan Museum

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Community Events

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine