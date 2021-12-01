New Year’s Eve at the Aga Khan Museum

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Make this New Year’s one to remember.
Enchanted Night at the Aga Khan Museum is a celebration of art, music, food, and, most of all, togetherness. Reserve your tickets today to the most magical soirée of the year.
Join us on December 31 for:
DJ and dancing
Live mentalist and comedy sets
Late-night snack bar and dessert station
Pop-up flamenco shows
Gallery tours
Cash bar
And more…
Tickets to Enchanted Night are $95 regular and $85.50 for Friends. A full program for the evening will be available shortly. Admission is limited to people ages 19 and up.
For everyone’s safety, masks are required inside the Museum, and physical-distancing measures will be in effect. Attendees are required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the Museum.
Location Address - 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1
Event Price - $95 regular, $85.50 Friends