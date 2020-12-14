New Year’s Eve Online Party

Don’t let COVID stop you from celebrating this New Years Eve! Register with friends or make new ones!

Online zoom party – connect and interact virtually across four time zones with the biggest DJ collaboration spinning live from Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. Because one count down to midnight just won’t cut it this year!

Six Party Rooms to Choose From:

1. Hip Hop & RnB – DJ Rexx

2. Latin Hits – DJ Tambo (Lula Lounge)

3. Top 40 Dance & House – DJ Goggles

4. Dancehall – World Lock & Hard Rock Sound

5. Reggae & Soca – Suppa Natty & Soul Vibes

6. Old School Jams – DJ Tab Hunter

Register to access all six rooms – switch between them as often as you want.

FREE to register, limited space: https://rockdahouze.com/account/register