New Year’s Eve Online Party

Don’t let COVID stop you from celebrating this New Years Eve.Online zoom party – connect and interact virtually across four time zones with the biggest DJ collaboration spinning live from Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. Dec 31 at 9 pm. Free. Register- https://rockdahouze.com/account/register

Six Party Rooms to Choose From:

1. Hip Hop & RnB – DJ Rexx

2. Latin Hits – DJ Tambo (Lula Lounge)

3. Top 40 Dance & House – DJ Goggles

4. Dancehall – World Lock & Hard Rock Sound

5. Reggae & Soca – Suppa Natty & Soul Vibes

6. Old School Jams – DJ Tab Hunter

Register once and get access to all six rooms -switch between them as often as you want.