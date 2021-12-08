NYE 2022 – Video Dance Party

We’re having a classic music video dance party to ring in the new year!!

Join us on Fri Dec 31st as we dance our way into 2022 while enjoying classic music videos from the 80s, 90s and beyond.

Veteran DJ/VJ Sam Fleming will be live mixing music and videos for a seamless audio-visual experience that takes you back to the golden era of Much Music and MTV.

Champagne toast and party favours included with the price of admission! 🍾

$15 adv tickets available in-person only at the bar (no online sales).

$20 at the door

Black Eagle is a queer positive space and people of all gender expressions and sexual orientations are very welcome.

19+

Presented by Black Eagle with Evolved Entertainment.