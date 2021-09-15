Election

Sep 15, 2021

Oktoberfest at Steam Whistle Biergarten

Live traditional Oktoberfest music by the one and only Happy Wonderers. Sep 18. Two seatings. From $90. Steam Whistle Biergarten, 255 Bremner. https://shop.steamwhistle.ca/collections/oktoberfest

Afternoon Seating 11am-4pm
Evening Seating 6pm-12am
This is a 19+ event.

COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Venue Name - Steam Whistle Brewing

Location Address - 255 Bremner Blvd

Sat, Sep 18th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM
to 12:00 AM

Online Event

Party or Social Gathering

Food & Drink

Steam Whistle Brewing

