Oktoberfest at Steam Whistle Biergarten

Live traditional Oktoberfest music by the one and only Happy Wonderers. Sep 18. Two seatings. From $90. Steam Whistle Biergarten, 255 Bremner. https://shop.steamwhistle.ca/collections/oktoberfest
Afternoon Seating 11am-4pm
Evening Seating 6pm-12am
This is a 19+ event.
COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Venue Name - Steam Whistle Brewing
Location Address - 255 Bremner Blvd