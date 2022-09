JNR is playing all things Old Skool this Friday, September 23 at Boombox Toronto!

90’s & 2000’s R&B / Hip Hop, Dancehall

70’s & 80’s Block Party Jams – Disco, Boogie, Funk, Freestyle, Disco Rap

80’s, 90’s, early 2000’s House Classics

$10 at door.

No need to pre-drink – come early for $4.50 shots and $6.50 tall cans until midnight.