ONLINE DANCE PARTY *** FREE on ZOOM! – Fridays & Saturdays 9PM EST

Do you miss dancing, partying and going out to a fun nightclub? Let’s go to an awesome dance party while staying right at home!

ONLINE DANCE PARTY

FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS

9:00 PM EST to 2:00 AM EST (or later)

FREE ~ ON ZOOM!

This party is free. All you need is zoom. (free to download) Come celebrate life, music, dancing, and fabulous people from all over the world.

Wear whatever you’re most comfortable in. Join us from any room in your house; living room, bedroom or even your kitchen! If you don’t want to dance, then just come listen to the music and chat with new friends.

I’ll be playing mostly dance music, pop music and top 40 hits of the last 20 years.

I will also include some really fun 90s, 80s and Disco songs; which, I promise you will love. If the crowd is in the right mood, I will sprinkle in a few Latin, Reggae & International tunes that are really fun to dance to.

PLUS I will be taking requests. Do you want to hear a song that will make everyone feel good? Want me to play something that will make our bodies and souls dance? Just let me know and I’ll put it on for you.

I’ve attended close to a hundred online dance parties in the last 8 months and they are so much fun. I love them and you will too.

I look forward to partying with all of you soon!

Cynthia ~ XOXOXO