Open Space

DJ M4RS and Laylow Brewery are teaming up to bring you a day time experience! Hip Hop, RnB, mashups. Whether you’re looking to dance on the patio, or just hoping to take it easy and chill, it’s up to you! We’re here for either one – we provide the space and the vibes, and leave it up to you on how you enjoy it! July 16 from 4-9 pm. No cover. Laylow, 1144 College Street.