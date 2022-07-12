Open Space

Readers' Choice 2021

DJ M4RS and Laylow Brewery are teaming up to bring you a day time experience! Hip Hop, RnB, mashups. Whether you’re looking to dance on the patio, or just hoping to take it easy and chill, it’s up to you! We’re here for either one – we provide the space and the vibes, and leave it up to you on how you enjoy it! July 16 from 4-9 pm. No cover. Laylow, 1144 College Street.

Location Address - 1144 College St

Event Price - Free

Sat, Jul 16th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Laylow

Party or Social Gathering

Music

