Outdoor Live Music

Come for one last outdoor music event with us! Spend some time outside with your friends while enjoying some nice acoustic music. It’s an open mic style event, so you can even hop on for a few songs if you want!

We will have hot chocolate and other hot drinks available for purchase, as well as to go food specials. All food menu items will be $6, and packed in a convenient to go box so you can enjoy outside.

The restaurant will be open if you need to use the bathroom, or if you want to go in and order food and drinks. Otherwise the even will be outside on the patio. We will have heaters out to help with the cold.

This event is absolutely free to attend, so just come by and grab a seat on the patio. Hope to see you there!