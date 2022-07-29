Passion Fruit: Club Kid Alley

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Passion Fruit is a sex-positive immersive art party inviting patrons to be their most authentically queer artistic selves. Come for the art, get a little sexy, and thrive into the night.
THEME: Club Kid x Graffiti
DATE: Saturday, August 13th from 10 PM to 2 AM
LOCATION: Glad Day Bookshop
$10 before 12AM and $15 after 12 AM
THE NIGHT:
Resident DJs: KAI & RAPHY with guest DJ: Rose Hips
Short Film Screening – 10:30 PM
What does a night of debauchery look like for the esteemed Drag, Burlesque, and Club Kids of Toronto? Let Bom Bae guide you through as the queers get ready for a night of debauchary at the club kid manor (Spadina Museum).
Featuring Passion Fruit collective: Bom Bae, Kuya Atay, RAPHY, and Tygr Willy. Join them alongside ‘Club Kid Alley’ guest performers Babia Majora and Calypso Cosmic with cameos from Toronto legends; DeVery Bess, CoQetesh Fetish, Gay Jesus, and Ocean La’Vodka Giovanni.
This short film was made possible with the generous support of Toronto Museum Heritage & Services, Community 1 Foundation, and SKETCH Working Arts.
Performances – 12 AM
HOSTS:
Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 – Bom Bae
Tygr Willy
PERFORMANCES:
Babia Majora
Call Me Mother Season 1 – Calypso Cosmic
Full Blown Father
Kuya Atay
ACCESSIBILITY:
The space is accessible via a ramp and there is an accessible washroom on the main floor, as well as additional washrooms down stairs at the back of the venue.
HARM-REDUCTION:
– Breakaway Services will be tabling to support harm-reduction in the space and the bar is both interactive and cash available.
– We are also a recovery-aware space, so we invite folks who party in all sorts of ways to feel supported
Poster Design: En Tze
#PassionFruit #PassionFruitTO #PassionFruitClubKidAlley #ClubKids #Drag #Burlesque #Nightlife #QueerParty #ArtInstallation
Location Address - 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3
Event Price - 10.00-15.00
Location ID - 561354