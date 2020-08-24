The Dunlap Institute and the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada are bringing you the very first variety show edition of the popular Planet Party. Stargaze with the all-star team of astronomers.

Learn how to find constellations and planets in the night sky – right alongside live-streamed views from telescopes located across the country. You can learn the constellations of both local Indigenous cultures and the Western ones. Experts will share the latest news about how Canada will help explore Mars, and break down what’s going on with the monster black hole at the centre of our galaxy. Take your device outside and follow along in the real sky, or stay on your couch and let us show you the sights. 8 pm.

Visit PlanetParty.ca for more info.