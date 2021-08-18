Even at home, you’re never alone – especially when the team at U of T Astronomy is involved! On Saturday, September 11, the Dunlap Institute brings you another online edition of our popular Planet Party! Starting at 8 pm ET, we invite you to stargaze with our all-star team of astronomers. Event is free, on YouTube.

We’ll show you how to find constellations and planets in the night sky – right alongside live-streamed views from telescopes located across the country. Our entertaining experts will share the latest news about space exploration. Take your device outside and follow along in the real sky, or stay on your couch and let us show you the sights. Even if you just feel like playing a game to win a super space prize – we’ve got a little bit of everything.

We can’t wait to celebrate astronomy with you!