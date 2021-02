Play Date is an online monthly play reading club where you can read or listen to a play, live on zoom. To find out which play is being read, check out the website:Â https://www.cranecreations.ca/play-reading-circle/

When: Third Thursday of every month. Free, donations welcome.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/play-date-monthly-play-reading-for-extraordinary-thespians-tickets-136039623175?aff=ebdssbeac&keep_tld=1