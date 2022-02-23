Rain On Me: Gaga/Ariana Dance Party

- News
ATTN: Little Monsters, since our RAIN ON ME – Lady Gaga x Ariana Grande NYE Party got rained out, we’re going to try it again – One Last Time. On Saturday April 2nd, we’re dedicating the night to these 2 pop goddesses by spinning their bangers all night long. This is happening. “I’m ready, rain on me!”. Early bird tickets are just $5, get them before they’re all gone!
Get your tickets now: https://rainonmeatsneakydees.eventbrite.ca
Sneaky Dee’s
Saturday, April 2
10:30PM
19+
Location Address - 431 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1T1
Event Price - $10
