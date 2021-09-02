Rat Chat Magazine Launch

Rat Chat Magazine was born out of a desire that sexuality and culture be explored together, that neither porn nor intellectualism is something to be shunned, and that both are sexier and more interesting, together.

Rat Chat is sexy, weird, and well-read. Smart, peculiar essays on art, culture, and fashion with some downright hot pics. It’s what we’re calling porny intellectualism for all. Rat Chat launches with an opening party at Toronto’s 100% Silk this October 1st! Free, 25 person capacity, first come first serve. Magazines, merch & drinks sold!

Editor-in-chef Nora Rosenthal is the former Arts & Culture Editor at Cult MTL, where she interviewed artists from Laurie Anderson and Martha Wainwright to Marie Chouinard and Ken Lum. In her freelance life she’s written for The Editorial Magazine and Nox Shop Journal and produced three videos for the artist Basia Bulat on Secret City Records, of which the video for “Your Girl” was in the Prism Prize Top 20 for Best Canadian Music Videos in 2020.

Contributors to this issue include renown Canadian portrait photographer Christopher Wahl, who has photographed everyone from the Queen to Werner Herzog, Juno-nominated comedian Nick Nemeroff, Afro-diasporic queer Canadian filmmaker Isa Benn, and many more.

For this, our inaugural issue, ideas of family, identity, and body are at the forefront; from polyamory and queerness during Covid, to the parallels between the dual quests for sexual identity and immigrant cultural identity, to the taboos surrounding desire and single motherhood.