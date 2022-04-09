Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 9, 2022

R&B Junkies

DO YOU ❤ R&B?

Easter Thursday April 14 2K22(Friday is a holiday)

R&B JUNKIES – A celebration of R&B Music with a splash of CARIBBEAN Flavour

Tickets available online:
https://www.ticketgateway.com/event/view/r-bjunkies

inside a spectacular NEW Venue:
THE DON on DANFORTH, 15 Chisholm Ave, Toronto, ON

Music by:
MAX B from The SOUND QUEST Crew
D’ENFORCAS from FLOW 98.7fm
DJ KID SOUL

Hosted by the Heavy Hitter
BASS LINE

Featuring Live Performance by R&B Recording Artist
RENEE WYNTER

For More Info or BOTTLE SERVICE:
www.DENFORCAS.com
or CALL 647.886.4110

Additional Details

Location Address - 15 Chisholm Ave (Toronto)

Event Price - $20

Date And Time

Thu, Apr 14th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to Fri, Apr 15th, 2022 @ 03:00 AM

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music
 
