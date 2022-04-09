- News
DO YOU ❤ R&B?
Easter Thursday April 14 2K22(Friday is a holiday)
R&B JUNKIES – A celebration of R&B Music with a splash of CARIBBEAN Flavour
Tickets available online:
https://www.ticketgateway.com/event/view/r-bjunkies
inside a spectacular NEW Venue:
THE DON on DANFORTH, 15 Chisholm Ave, Toronto, ON
Music by:
MAX B from The SOUND QUEST Crew
D’ENFORCAS from FLOW 98.7fm
DJ KID SOUL
Hosted by the Heavy Hitter
BASS LINE
Featuring Live Performance by R&B Recording Artist
RENEE WYNTER
For More Info or BOTTLE SERVICE:
www.DENFORCAS.com
or CALL 647.886.4110
Location Address - 15 Chisholm Ave (Toronto)
Event Price - $20