NOW MagazineAll EventsRetro Dance Night

Retro Dance Night

Retro Dance Night

by
30 30 people viewed this event.

DJ Wiseguy and DJ Goggles spinning the best of dance disco top 40 and more. 8 pm. Register http://rockdahouze.com

Rock da’ Houze is a proud supporter of Mental Health with 10% of all proceeds going to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

 

Date And Time

2021-05-08 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-05-08 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.