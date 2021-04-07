NOW MagazineAll EventsRhythm & Booze with DJ Blush

Rhythm & Booze with DJ Blush

Rhythm & Booze with DJ Blush

by
17 17 people viewed this event.

Online dance party with soul, funk, R&B hits and rarities from the 60’s to now. April 23 at 9 pm. http://MIXCLOUD.COM/DJBLUSHTO

 

Date And Time

2021-04-23 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-04-24 @ 12:00 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.