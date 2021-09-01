COVID-19

The 2021 edition of the legendary TPFF Sahtain is back, and more than our usual brunch! TPFF is thrilled to.

Sep 1, 2021

Sahtain Deluxe Block Party

The 2021 edition of the legendary TPFF Sahtain is back, and more than our usual brunch! TPFF is thrilled to partner with Uma Nota Culture  (producers of Mixto Festival) for a special outdoor block party, Sahtain Deluxe, on Sunday, Sept 26th! Hosted at Lynx Music (near Dupont and Lansdowne), the block party will feature live music from local acts from across the Arab world and a variety of local vendors.

Capacity will be limited and COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. Tickets are required to enter, get them today https://www.tpff.ca/sahtain-deluxe

Stay tuned for more details and exciting announcements.

*THIS EVENT SELLS OUT EVERY YEAR

(400 spots left)

Additional Details

Venue Name - Lynx Music

Event Price - 31.12

Date And Time
Sun, Sep 26th, 2021 @ 01:00 PM
to 04:00 PM

Location
260 Emerson Ave, Toronto, ON, Online Event

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Music

