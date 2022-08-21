SAIGON SUNDAYS! // Labour Day LongWknd At The Piston

Let’s dance!

Put on your fave shoes and dance the room to the Retro Long Weekend Sunday Tradition That Began At Whiskey Saigon…

SAIGON SUNDAYS! // Labour Day Long Weekend At The Piston!

80s // new wave // synthpop // post-punk // britpop // classic alternative // 90s // requests

w/ Live-To-Air DJs Paul Dhingra & Dwight Hybrid

Sun.Sept.04.022. :: 9pm :: Cover 10 Bucks

The Piston – 937 Bloor Street West – Toronto

Event Listing: https://fb.me/e/3B0P7Q1Hf