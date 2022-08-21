Readers' Choice 2021

SAIGON SUNDAYS! // Labour Day LongWknd At The Piston

Aug 20, 2022

Let’s dance!
Put on your fave shoes and dance the room to the Retro Long Weekend Sunday Tradition That Began At Whiskey Saigon…

SAIGON SUNDAYS! // Labour Day Long Weekend At The Piston!
80s // new wave // synthpop // post-punk // britpop // classic alternative // 90s // requests
w/ Live-To-Air DJs Paul Dhingra & Dwight Hybrid
Sun.Sept.04.022. :: 9pm :: Cover 10 Bucks
The Piston – 937 Bloor Street West – Toronto
Event Listing: https://fb.me/e/3B0P7Q1Hf

Sun, Sep 4th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to Mon, Sep 5th, 2022

