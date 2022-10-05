Saigon Sundays Retro Long Weekend Sunday!

Celebrate The Retro Long Weekend Tradition That Began At Whiskey Saigon!

SAIGON SUNDAYS! // ThanksgivingLong Weekend At The Piston!

80s // new wave // synthpop // post-punk // britpop // classic alternative // 90s // requests

w/ Live-To-Air DJs Paul Dhingra & Dwight Hybrid

Sun.Oct.09.022. :: 9pm :: Cover 10 Bucks

937 Bloor Street West – Toronto

Mixing music for the masses that will never let you down.

Get there early, dance ’til late.

And Live-To-There Livestreaming at: mixcloud.com/dwighthybrid