Saigon Sundays Retro Long Weekend Sunday!

Oct 5, 2022

Saigon Sundays Retro Long Weekend Sunday!

1 1 people viewed this event.

Celebrate The Retro Long Weekend Tradition That Began At Whiskey Saigon!

SAIGON SUNDAYS! // ThanksgivingLong Weekend At The Piston!
80s // new wave // synthpop // post-punk // britpop // classic alternative // 90s // requests
w/ Live-To-Air DJs Paul Dhingra & Dwight Hybrid
Sun.Oct.09.022. :: 9pm :: Cover 10 Bucks
937 Bloor Street West – Toronto

Mixing music for the masses that will never let you down.
Get there early, dance ’til late.
And Live-To-There Livestreaming at: mixcloud.com/dwighthybrid

Additional Details

Location Address - 937 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1L4

Event Price - $10

Location ID - 561128

Date And Time

Sun, Oct 9th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to Mon, Oct 10th, 2022 @ 03:00 AM

Location

The Piston

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine