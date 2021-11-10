Salsa Dance Party

New restaurants

Night of Salsa dancing and music, while meeting new people and having a blast. International musician and dancer Gonzalo Patino will lead the group and teach you some basic steps, then it’s off to the dance floor.

You’ll have fun, make new friends, and learn some nice dance moves along the way. We’ll have name tags too, so that it’ll be easier for you to socialize and meet people.

$10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Get your advance tickets here: http://Get your advance tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/salsa-lesson-and-dance-party-tickets-207574168927

Additional Details

Location Address - 319 Augusta Ave

Event Price - 10

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 19th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to

Location
TacoTaco

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Music

