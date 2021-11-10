Salsa Dance Party

Night of Salsa dancing and music, while meeting new people and having a blast. International musician and dancer Gonzalo Patino will lead the group and teach you some basic steps, then it’s off to the dance floor.

You’ll have fun, make new friends, and learn some nice dance moves along the way. We’ll have name tags too, so that it’ll be easier for you to socialize and meet people.

$10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Get your advance tickets here: http://Get your advance tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/salsa-lesson-and-dance-party-tickets-207574168927