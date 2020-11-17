NOW MagazineAll EventsSaturday Night Jukebox Dance Party with DJ Blush

Saturday Night Jukebox Dance Party with DJ Blush

Online holiday dance party with rock & roll, pop and soul tunes from the 1950’s, 1960’s and 1970’s and some classic Christmas tunes. Dec 12 at 9 pm.

http://MIXCLOUD.COM/LIVE/DJBLUSHTO

2020-12-12 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-12-13 @ 12:00 AM
 

Online Event
 

Party or Social Gathering
 

Music
 
 

Virtual Event

