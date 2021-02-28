Put another dime in the jukebox with your host DJ Blush and dance the night away to the best Rock’N’Roll/Pop/Soul from the 50’s 60’s & 70’s!

SATURDAY NIGHT JUKEBOX DANCE PARTY is back and celebrating 6 YEARS of dancing our favorite night of the week away together to the best Rock’N’Roll and Soul from the fifties, sixties and seventies!

SATURDAY NIGHT JUKEBOX DANCE PARTY

with DJ BLUSH

ROCK’N’ROLL/POP/SOUL

from the 50’s 60’s & 70’s

SATURDAY MARCH 13th, 2021

9PM-12AM EST

LIVE FROM TORONTO

MIXCLOUD.COM/LIVE/DJBLUSHTO