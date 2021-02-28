Put another dime in the jukebox with your host DJ Blush and dance the night away to the best Rock’N’Roll/Pop/Soul from the 50’s 60’s & 70’s!
SATURDAY NIGHT JUKEBOX DANCE PARTY is back and celebrating 6 YEARS of dancing our favorite night of the week away together to the best Rock’N’Roll and Soul from the fifties, sixties and seventies!
SATURDAY NIGHT JUKEBOX DANCE PARTY
with DJ BLUSH
ROCK’N’ROLL/POP/SOUL
from the 50’s 60’s & 70’s
SATURDAY MARCH 13th, 2021
9PM-12AM EST
LIVE FROM TORONTO
MIXCLOUD.COM/LIVE/DJBLUSHTO
Comments are Closed.