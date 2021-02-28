NOW MagazineAll EventsSaturday Night Jukebox Dance Party with DJ Blush

Saturday Night Jukebox Dance Party with DJ Blush

Saturday Night Jukebox Dance Party with DJ Blush

by
20 20 people viewed this event.

Put another dime in the jukebox with your host DJ Blush and dance the night away to the best Rock’N’Roll/Pop/Soul from the 50’s 60’s & 70’s!

SATURDAY NIGHT JUKEBOX DANCE PARTY is back and celebrating 6 YEARS of dancing our favorite night of the week away together to the best Rock’N’Roll and Soul from the fifties, sixties and seventies!

SATURDAY NIGHT JUKEBOX DANCE PARTY

with DJ BLUSH

ROCK’N’ROLL/POP/SOUL

from the 50’s 60’s & 70’s

SATURDAY MARCH 13th, 2021

9PM-12AM EST

LIVE FROM TORONTO

MIXCLOUD.COM/LIVE/DJBLUSHTO

 

Date And Time

2021-03-13 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-03-14 @ 12:00 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.