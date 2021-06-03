NOW MagazineAll EventsSaturday Night Jukebox Dance Party

Saturday Night Jukebox Dance Party

DJ Blush plays rock & roll, pop and soul from the 50’s, 60’s & 70’s at this online dance party. 9:30 pm. http://MIXCLOUD.COM/LIVE/DJBLUSHTO

 

Date And Time

2021-06-12 @ 09:30 PM to
2021-06-13 @ 12:30 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

