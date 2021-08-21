COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Schmancy Pants Comedy Show

An excuse to wear that cute outfit that's been sitting in your closet. Comedians entertain you in their best clothes..

Aug 21, 2021

Schmancy Pants Comedy Show

13 13 people viewed this event.

An excuse to wear that cute outfit that’s been sitting in your closet. Comedians entertain you in their best clothes. Audience is encouraged to dress up but not mandatory. Aug 24 at 9:30 pm. $27. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14484

Additional Details

Event Price - $10 per ticket, sold in groups of 2

Your Email Address - Makeupbymarlena@gmail.com

Venue Address - 945 bloor street west

Date And Time
2021-08-24 @ 09:30 PM to
2021-08-24 @ 10:30 PM

Location
945 bloor street west, Comedy bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Share With Friends