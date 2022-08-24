She Shreds: A Weekend of Surf, Movement, and Sisterhood

Calling all lady sliders, the “She Shreds” 2022 season is here! Proudly presented by Rip Curl.

Join us for a weekend of freshwater surf and sisterhood! From our storefront at Surf the Greats to the Beaches skatepark and the sandy shores of Cherry Beach, we’ll be hosting a variety of activities and workshops to introduce you to the amazing community of women shredding the Great Lakes and to show you what Toronto surf culture is all about!

To make these experiences available to as many people as possible, please limit your registration to ONE She Shreds workshop/activity on Saturday, September 10th. Thanks to the generosity of our presenting sponsor Rip Curl all She Shreds activities and workshops are being offered for a very small fee. Registrants will be asked for a $15 deposit to reserve their spot for each clinic and workshop. All proceeds from registration will be donated to the Brown Girl Outdoor World organization.

Beach Yoga and Beach Clean-up are open to ALL She Shreds participants, with no cap or fee to participate.

SHRED SCHED:

***SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 10***

SHE SHREDS – 9AM – 2PM @ Cherry Beach & Beaches Skatepark

9:00 – 9:50 – Beach Yoga (BYOMat or blanket)

10:00 -10:45 – Beach Clean-up with A Greener Future (Cherry Beach)

11:15 -12:15 – Flat Water Intro to Surf Clinic 1 (Cherry Beach)

11:15 – 12:15 – Carver Clinic 1 (Beaches Skatepark)

12:45 – 1:45 – Flat Water Intro to Surf Clinic 2 (Cherry Beach)

12:45 – 1:45 – Carver Clinic 2 (Beaches Skatepark)

She Shreds registration is open to all female-identified and non-binary humans looking to shred! No prior experience required.

***SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 11***

SURFER’S MARKET & SHE SHREDS CLOSING PARTY – 12PM – 4PM @ SURF THE GREATS

With our surf season right around the corner and so many fresh faces coming into our community this year, we are thrilled to bring back Surfer’s Market, an opportunity for people to sell the gear they no longer use so that others can get out there and do what they love! In addition, we will be selling a portion of our own rental and surf school fleet (surfboards, SUPs and wetsuits).

To sell your used gear, drop it off at Surf the Greats between Tuesday, September 6th and Friday September 9th. We will help you set your prices and our team will work hard to help you find a new home for your used gear.

In addition to Surfer’s Market, the shop will be popping off for our She Shreds closing party with vibes provided by DJ WAVES, FREE hot dogs and veggie dogs, FREE beer by Rally Beer co., and refreshing Yerba Mate by Guayaki. Our friendly crew will be available all day to assist you in finding the most suitable products for your water needs, and the best deals will be for the early birds so set your alarm clocks now! This is an event for the entire family and all are welcome!

Surfer’s Market and closing party require no registration and are free and open to everyone in our community. 🙂