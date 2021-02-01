SLOW FIZZ FIRST ANNIVERSARY VINYL DJ PARTY

NOW MagazineAll EventsSLOW FIZZ FIRST ANNIVERSARY VINYL DJ PARTY

MixCloud livestream Anniversary Party with a lineup of global DJs from Canada, England, Ireland, Singapore and Argentina. Northern and rare soul tunes. http://mixcloud.com/live/djcher

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-02-14 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-02-14 @ 06:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Party or Social Gathering
 

Music
 
 

Virtual Event

