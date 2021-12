Slow Fizz New Years Eve Soul Party!

๐—ฆ๐—น๐—ผ๐˜„ ๐—™๐—ถ๐˜‡๐˜‡ ๐—ก๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป ๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—น ๐—–๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฏ ๐—ง๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ผ will be throwing our first ๐—ก๐—ฒ๐˜„ ๐—ฌ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟโ€™๐˜€ ๐—˜๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜† with our good friends at ๐—›๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ! The BEST kept secret Soul Dance Party in the city! Where the cool kids who swing all night long on the back street go!

Catch us at Handlebar on Friday, December 31st! Platters start spinning at 9:30PM and go late! Spinning only the very best of Rare, Modern, Northern Soul, Disco and Deep Funk on original vinyl the only way these raw soulful tunes were meant to be heard!

Come early to guarantee a spot on that dance floor! Weโ€™ve had so much fun with yโ€™all in 2021! Memories to last a lifetime, new friends, old friends! We canโ€™t wait for what 2022 has in store for Slow Fizz and the beautiful soulful times ahead with each other! Letโ€™s countdown to more soulful nights and ring in the New Year together!

facebook.com/events/1517707461944003

Proof of vax and ID required for entry.