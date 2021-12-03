Slow Fizz New Years Eve Soul Party!

𝗦𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗙𝗶𝘇𝘇 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗹 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗼 will be throwing our first 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿’𝘀 𝗘𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 with our good friends at 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗮𝗿! The BEST kept secret Soul Dance Party in the city! Where the cool kids who swing all night long on the back street go!

Catch us at Handlebar on Friday, December 31st! Platters start spinning at 9:30PM and go late! Spinning only the very best of Rare, Modern, Northern Soul, Disco and Deep Funk on original vinyl the only way these raw soulful tunes were meant to be heard!

Come early to guarantee a spot on that dance floor! We’ve had so much fun with y’all in 2021! Memories to last a lifetime, new friends, old friends! We can’t wait for what 2022 has in store for Slow Fizz and the beautiful soulful times ahead with each other! Let’s countdown to more soulful nights and ring in the New Year together!

facebook.com/events/1517707461944003

Proof of vax and ID required for entry.