Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto

Join DJ Cher at Swan Dive 3RD Saturdays as she serves up some hot Rare & Northern Soul, Deep Funk,.

Sep 28, 2021

Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto

10 10 people viewed this event.

Join DJ Cher at Swan Dive 3RD Saturdays as she serves up some hot Rare & Northern Soul, Deep Funk, Crossover, Tamla Motown, underplayed sixties & seventies gems and b-sides! All on original vinyl 45s!

This month we welcome our soulie friend DJ Stacey Case who will be heating up the Slow Fizz decks with his soulful selections!

Proof of vaccination & ID required for entry.

Worldwide friends – I’ll be turning the livestream on throughout the night from our group page (link below) so RSVP to tune in to the fun!

https://www.facebook.com/slowfizznorthernsoulclubtoronto

Additional Details

Location Address - 1631 Dundas Ave West

Event Price - No Cover

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 16th, 2021 @ 10:00 PM to
Sun, Oct 17th, 2021 @ 02:00 AM

Location
Swan Dive

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Dance

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine