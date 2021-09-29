Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto

Join DJ Cher at Swan Dive 3RD Saturdays as she serves up some hot Rare & Northern Soul, Deep Funk, Crossover, Tamla Motown, underplayed sixties & seventies gems and b-sides! All on original vinyl 45s!

This month we welcome our soulie friend DJ Stacey Case who will be heating up the Slow Fizz decks with his soulful selections!

Proof of vaccination & ID required for entry.

Worldwide friends – I’ll be turning the livestream on throughout the night from our group page (link below) so RSVP to tune in to the fun!

https://www.facebook.com/slowfizznorthernsoulclubtoronto