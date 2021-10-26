Halloween

Oct 26, 2021

Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto

DJ Cher and Friends serve up some hot rare & Northern soul, deep funk, crossover & modern soul, Tamla Motown, underplayed sixties & seventies gems and b-sides. All on original vinyl 45s. 10 pm. No cover. Swan Dive, 1631 Dundas W. https://www.facebook.com/slowfizznorthernsoulclubtoronto

Additional Details

Location Address - 1631 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - NO COVER

Location ID - 561169

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 20th, 2021 @ 10:00 PM
Sun, Nov 21st, 2021 to

Location
Swan Dive

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Music

Event Tags

NOW Magazine