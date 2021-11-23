Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club

Join DJ Cher and friends for 𝗦𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗙𝗶𝘇𝘇 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗹 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗼 at Swan Dive serving up some hot Rare & Northern Soul, Deep Funk, Crossover & Modern Soul, Tamla Motown, progressive Neo Soul, underplayed sixties & seventies gems and B-sides! All on original vinyl 45s! And all guaranteed to get you sweating and dancing!

Our passion for Northern Soul and it’s many sub genres runs deep! We are DJs, collectors, dancers bringing the heart & soul pounding energy that is the spirit of the Northern Soul movement to all of our parties with the refreshing style and groove that is uniquely Toronto!

mixcloud.com/djcher

IG: @slowfizznorthernsoulclubto

IG: @djcher45rpm

