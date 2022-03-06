Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto returns to Swan Dive (3RD Saturdays) with special guest DJ Patrick MacMillan! Toronto’s hidden gem all original vinyl all Rare & Northern Soul dance party!

As always expect a night of rare, crossover, soulful disco/house, deep funk, modern and Northern Soul delights from sixties/seventies to refreshing new sounds of today all on og vinyl as it was meant to be heard! DJs digging deep spinning soulful rarities! Sweet grooves and positive vibrations only! Check out our soulful dancers HERE!

Find us on MixCloud / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter

Keep the Faith! Cher the Soul! xx