Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto

Mar 5, 2022

Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto returns to Handlebar with hostess DJ Cher & special guest DJ Wes Allen of The Big Sound soul revue! Toronto’s hidden gem all original vinyl all Rare & Northern Soul dance party!

As always expect a night of rare, crossover, soulful disco/house, deep funk, modern and Northern Soul delights from sixties/seventies to refreshing new sounds of today all on og vinyl as it was meant to be heard! DJs digging deep spinning soulful rarities! Sweet grooves and positive vibrations only! Check out our soulful dancers HERE!

Keep the Faith! Cher the Soul! xx 

Additional Details

Location Address - 159 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - NO COVER

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 26th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to Sun, Mar 27th, 2022

Location

Handlebar

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music
 
