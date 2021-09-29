Slow Fizz Northern Soul Club Toronto Handlebar Pop Up

Busy month ahead and we couldn’t be more grateful about it! Swan Dive on Saturday, October 16th and adding to Toronto dates, so happy to announce we’ve been invited back to @handlebar_to for another Slow Fizz Pop Up on Friday, October 22nd!

This time we welcome our friend DJ General Eclectic! I’m so thrilled to finally share the decks with him. Respected as a long time collector and DJ in Toronto and worldwide DJ General Eclectic is a wealth of musical knowledge and will be digging deep into his boxes heating up the dance floor! I’m truly humbled to have him as my guest.

@handlebar_to

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22ND

NO COVER // 10 TIL LATE

https://www.facebook.com/slowfizznorthernsoulclubtoronto

Proof of vaccination and ID required for entry.